Furiosa: George Miller’s Mad Max Prequel Looking to Premiere at Cannes in 2024

George Miller’s Furiosa is looking to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024.

Per Variety, Miller is tentatively eyeing 2024’s Cannes Film Festival as the place to premiere Furiosa; although, the premiere plan has not been set in stone at this time and can’t be finalized until the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike ends.

Miller’s Mad Mad: Fury Road similarly debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in 2015 before it went on to win six Academy Awards. Three Thousand Years of Longing, Miller’s 2022 fantasy romance film starring Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba, also premiered at Cannes.

“We kept an extraordinary memory of the world premiere of Fury Road at Cannes,” said Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Fremaux. “It would be wonderful to welcome them again with ‘Furiosa,’ especially since George Miller was a marvelous jury president in 2016. I know he’s working on the film and I hope it will be at Cannes.”

What do we know about Furiosa?

Serving as a prequel and a spin-off to Mad Max: Fury Road, Furiosa is centered around the character initially played by Charlize Theron in the 2015 film. Anya-Taylor Joy is taking over the role of Furiosa, while Chris Hemsworth is playing the villain. Tom Burke, Nathan Jones, Angus Sampson, Quaden Bayles, Daniel Webber, and Lachy Hulme also star.

“As the world falls, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and into the hands of a Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus,” the synopsis reads. “While two Tyrants war for dominance over the Citadel, Furiosa survives many trials as she plots a way back home through the Wasteland.”

Furiosa was shot in Australia in the summer of 2022. It currently has a May 24, 2024, release date, while the 77th Cannes Film Festival begins on May 14, 2024.