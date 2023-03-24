Patton Oswalt and Kumail Nanjiani Join the Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sequel

The fate of Eternals 2 is still up in the air, but two of the original film’s stars are about to fill their schedules with another big franchise entry. Deadline reports that Patton Oswalt and Kumail Nanjiani have booked roles in the upcoming sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which is still scheduled for the end of the year.

Aside from their roles in Eternals, both Oswalt and Nanjiani have plenty of genre projects to their respective credits. Oswalt recently lent his voice to The Sandman as Matthew the Raven and he made a vocal cameo in a season 2 episode of Star Trek: Picard. He also headlined his own M.O.D.O.K. animated series on Hulu in 2021. Meanwhile, Nanjiani appeared in several episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ last year. He also made a cameo in an episode of The Boys season 3 as the same character he voiced in the show’s animated spinoff, Diabolical.

Oswalt and Nanjiani aren’t the only new additions to the Ghostbusters universe. Deadline also notes that James Acaster and Emily Alyn Lind are joining the cast of the Afterlife sequel as well. Unfortunately, the identities of their characters are currently a mystery.

Sony’s untitled Afterlife sequel will also feature the return of Paul Rudd and Carrie Coon as Gary Grooberson and Callie Spengler, the latter of whom was introduced in the previous film as the daughter of founding Ghostbuster Egon Spengler. Presumably Mckenna Grace and Finn Wolfhard will also be back as Callie’s children, Phoebe and Trevor Spengler.

Story details are scarce, but earlier this week, director/writer Gil Kenan and writer/producer Jason Reitman announced the start of production with a photo featuring the team’s iconic firehouse headquarters, once again confirming that the next installment will return to the Ghostbusters’ New York stomping grounds.

The Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel will hit theaters on December 20.

How do you feel about Oswalt and Nanjiani joining the cast of the sequel? Let us know in the comment section below!

