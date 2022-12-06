Gil Kenan Will Direct the Next Ghostbusters Movie

Last June, Ghostbusters: Afterlife director Jason Reitman and his co-writer, Gil Kenan, revealed that they were co-writing the next Ghostbusters movie. At the time, it was assumed that Reitman would return to direct as well. However, Deadline has announced that Kenan will be taking over the sequel as the new director.

Kenan is perhaps best known for directing the animated film, Monster House. He has also helmed City of Ember, the Poltergeist remake, and A Boy Called Christmas.

“It’s an absolute honor to pick up the proton pack and step behind the camera for the next chapter of the Spengler family saga,” said Kenan in a statement. “I just wish I could go back to 1984 and tell the kid in the sixth row of the Mann Valley West that one day he was going to get to direct a Ghostbusters film.”

“A few years ago, my father handed me the keys to Ecto-1, and together we made Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” added Reitman. “Words will never express how grateful I am to have made a film with my father by my side. It’s now time to hand those keys to my creative partner and fellow Ghostbuster Gil Kenan, a brilliant director who will keep the Spengler spirit alive. I can only hope to provide him the same producorial care and support that my father showed me.”

Additionally, Deadline’s report indicates that Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, and the Afterlife ensemble cast are back for the sequel. Presumably Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Logan Kim, and Celeste O’Connor are still the key components of that ensemble. The story for the sequel is believed to be set in New York.

The next Ghostbusters movie doesn’t have an official release date yet. However, it will begin filming next year for a December 2023 release.

Are you looking forward to seeing Gil Kenan helm the next Ghostbusters? Let us know in the comment section below!

Photo Credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Sky Cinema

