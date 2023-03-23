Here’s a Final Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Trailer

If it seems odd to put out a new trailer after already having a nationwide sneak peek for the general public (with Amazon Prime accounts, which is to say every The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power fan), well, you don’t know Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. This is a movie determined to put out as much pre-release content as possible. Presumably, this is so everyone knows it’s not the previous live-action movie that got a less-than-stellar reception. The final Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves trailer makes its last pitch based on two factors. One is the positive reviews out of SXSW, which includes a critic at The Wrap calling it the best movie of the year. The other is Chris Pine being Chris Pine.

For those who have consumed every bit of promotional material for this movie so far, there’s another notable point. It’s the first trailer, clip, or behind-the-scenes video not to feature Led Zeppelin’s “Whole Lotta Love,” instead using what sounds like actual score. It does make some of the same footage we’ve seen before play a bit more epic. And there’s some new stuff in here too.

If you’re ready for one last trailer, take a look right here:

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will screen for non-SXSW, non-junket critics this week. You can expect a Superhero Hype review fairly shortly thereafter. The movie actually opens March 31.

But first: what did you think of the final trailer? Did it make the case, or did you already make up your mind? Let us know in comments!

