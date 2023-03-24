David F. Sandberg Debunks Shazam! 2 Cameo Debate

Warning: This post will have spoilers for Shazam! Fury of the Gods!

After a commercial spoiled Wonder Woman’s appearance in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, many fans openly questioned whether they were seeing Gal Gadot. After photos of Gadot’s stunt double surfaced online, rumors began to spread that Warner Bros. superimposed Gadot’s face onto the double’s body. Even after David F. Sanberg clarified that it was Gadot, fans still wanted more evidence. Finally, Sandberg ended the deepfake cameo debate with a set video with Gadot on Shazam! 2.

On his Twitter acount, Sandberg posted a video from the day they shot Gadot’s cameo. Gadot is seen in front of a blue screen as Sandberg virtually converses with his team. Ironically, it was Sandberg, not Gadot, who was absent from the set that day. Due to a travel issue, Sandberg had to direct the scene remotely.

Sandberg tweeted the video with the caption, “A certain cameo in #ShazamFuryOfTheGods had to be shot in England but I couldn’t go because of a visa issue so I directed remotely. It wasn’t a deepfake as some believe.”

A certain cameo in #ShazamFuryOfTheGods had to be shot in England but I couldn’t go because of a visa issue so I directed remotely. It wasn’t a deepfake as some believe. pic.twitter.com/p8ODDHWe9Q — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) March 22, 2023

Since the release of Shazam! 2, Sandberg has been very active on Twitter, protecting his film from conspiracy theorists and false narratives. Sandberg recently had to re-defend a scene that was cut from Shazam! involving Shazam and his super-siblings in the throne room.

Poor reviews and a dismal box office return have plagued Fury of the Gods since its release last week, adding more Internet fodder for debates. After the director announced he would be “disconnecting from superhero discourse online,” Sandberg shared a Reddit post that said he blames fans for the sequel’s failure. “Exhausting,” Sandberg tweeted in response to the vitriol.

So that tweet gets turned into this Reddit post and before you know it you risk it becoming accepted truth online and you’ll never hear the end of it. Exhausting. https://t.co/VgSAL0Kom9 pic.twitter.com/08sSr5vTE4 — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) March 20, 2023

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is now playing in theaters.

