After The Wrap reported on the attempt from Dwayne Johnson to reshape Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and the DCEU, it was only a matter of time before Zachary Levi entered the conversation. The Fury of the Gods star took to his Instagram to comment on the situation, and he did not hold back.

In the report, The Wrap stated that Johnson blocked Levi’s cameo in Black Adam, which would have seen Shazam join the Justice Society, opting to include Henry Cavill’s Superman in the mid-credits scene instead. Director David F. Sandberg previously stated that the original mid-credits scene in Shazam! Fury of the Gods also involved the Justice Society recruiting Shazam, an apparent repurposing of the cancelled Black Adam scene. Much of The Wrap’s report is behind a paywall, but according to THR, it goes on to say that Johnson nixed those Black Adam characters from appearing in Shazam! 2. (Apparently he didn’t have the power to similarly block Jennifer Holland’s Harcourt, perhaps because her character had already appeared in DC productions prior.)

Levi seems to imply The Wrap’s reporting is accurate, sharing a screenshot of the claims on his Instagram stories with the caption, “The truth shall set you free.”

One of the original proposed plans for Shazam! was to include Black Adam as the villain. However, Johnson vetoed that idea and lobbied for a spinoff around his anti-hero, which he eventually received. However, Black Adam failed, critically and financially, and Johnson will not be involved in Chapter 1 of the DC Universe.

Teasing a showdown between Johnson’s Black Adam and Levi’s Shazam at the end of Fury of the Gods could have helped generate more buzz around the sequel, especially with the film underperforming at the box office. Levi believes the biggest reason behind the box office misfire is the marketing.

“I think the biggest issue we’re having is marketing,” Levi tweeted. “This is a perfect family movie, and yet a lot of families aren’t aware of that. Which is just a shame.”

This is also true. Sad, but true. How much that actually affects the box office is anyone’s guess. But I think the biggest issue we’re having is marketing. This is a perfect family movie, and yet a lot of families aren’t aware of that. Which is just a shame. ?‍♂️ https://t.co/Fpw6Ja384F — Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) March 21, 2023

Black Adam is now streaming on HBO Max. Shazam! Fury of the Gods is now playing in theaters.

