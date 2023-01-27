The modern era of comic book movies arguably began over two decades ago with Spider-Man and X-Men. Since 2002, Tobey Maguire has reprised his role as Spidey in two additional sequels, before giving way to his successors, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland. However, all three Spider-Men were brought together in 2021 for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which offered some much needed closure to all of them. Now, Maguire is reflecting on his initial response when Marvel asked him to make his comeback.

Via Marvel.com, Maguire was interviewed for the upcoming book Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home The Official Movie Special Book. And he revealed that it wasn’t hard at all to convince him.

“When they called initially, I was like finally! [Laughs] I got the call and was immediately open about coming to do this,” said Maguire. “Not without nerves – you know, ‘What will this look like and what will the experience be?’ But to get to show up with beautiful, talented, creative people and play together? It’s just like, ‘Yes!’ It’s fun and exciting.”

Maguire also reiterated that he still loves suiting up as Spidey. And he seems open to doing it again down the line.

“I love these films and I love all of the different series,” added Maguire. “If these guys called me and said, ‘Would you show up tonight to hang out and goof around?’ or ‘Would you show up to do this movie or read a scene or do a Spider-Man thing?’, it would be a ‘yes!’ Because why wouldn’t I want to do that? ‘ If these guys called me and said, ‘Would you show up tonight to hang out and goof around?’ or ‘Would you show up to do this movie or read a scene or do a Spider-Man thing?’, it would be a ‘yes!’ Because why wouldn’t I want to do that?”

For now, Sony and Marvel haven’t disclosed their plans for the next Spider-Man movie. But considering the Multiverse Saga is underway, we wouldn’t shocked if Maguire made at least one more appearance before it ends.

