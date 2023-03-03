Florence Pugh Defends Her Decision to Join Marvel

Florence Pugh is rapidly becoming one of the biggest stars on the planet. After breakout roles in The Little Drummer Girl, Midsommar, and Little Women, Pugh signed on to play Yelena Belova in the Black Widow. However, joining a superhero franchise is still a very polarizing decision within the film community. And many actors like Pugh are often forced to defend their choice to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While speaking with Total Film, Pugh explained the advice she received from her peers about joining Marvel and the negative connotations associated with superhero projects. In the end, Pugh believes that there are benefits to acting in both giant blockbusters and small indies.

“When I first signed onto Marvel, lots of people from the indie-film world were all telling me that I was never going to go back to small movies again, and it always kind of wound me up,” said Pugh. “Because I think there’s beauty in all types of those films. There’s beauty in the massive, epic storylines like Dune, like Marvel, like even Oppenheimer that I did. They’re amazing, mega movies.”

“And then there’s also beauty in all these little ones that not everyone is going to see, but are going to affect the right person at the right time,” added Pugh. “I’ve never, ever only thought that I was going to just do one type of movie. I’ve always known that I want to dabble in all areas.”

Pugh will be seen in four movies over the next 16 months. First up is the indie drama A Good Place on March 24. This summer, she will also appear as one of the leads in Christoper Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which arrives on July 21. Later this year, Pugh will play Princess Irulan in Dune: Part Two, in theaters on November 3. Finally, Pugh will reprise her role as Yelena Belova for Marvel’s Thunderbolts, which premieres in theaters on July 26, 2024.

Do you agree with Pugh’s comments about Marvel? Leave your thoughts in the comment section below!

