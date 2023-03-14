Disney’s Legal Actions Lead To Marvel Spoilers Subreddit Closure

At the beginning of this year, just under a month before Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hit theaters, a user in Reddit’s r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit shared a link to the film’s full script. Naturally, this didn’t sit well with Marvel or its corporate parents at Disney, especially this isn’t the first time the page shared major plot points from one of its film and TV projects, let alone an entire screenplay. However, it looks like the studios are finally doing something about the unauthorized Marvel spoilers.

A new report from TorrentFreak claims that last Friday, March 10, MVL Film Finance — an LLC affiliated with Marvel Studios — asked the United States District Court for the Northern District of California to subpoena Google and Reddit in order to reveal the leakers’ identities under the terms of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA). The court documents specifically name u/MSSmods, a “shared account” allegedly used by the moderators of r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers. It also requests “any information provided when an Infringing User established their Reddit account, including the name(s), address(es), telephone number(s), email address(es); (b) any IP address(es) used by such user; and (c) account number(s).”

Additionally, the documents narrow the search window by requesting information “for any other user(s) responsible for posting, editing, and/or maintaining the content previously available on the Reddit Site, including, without limitation, any moderator of the MarvelStudioSpoilers subreddit involved in uploading content on or about January 20, 2023 to the Reddit Site comprising and/or related to the dialogue of then-unreleased motion picture Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”

In the wake of the filing, r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers appears to have shut down. The page currently labels itself as a “private community.” However, it’s unclear if the moderators are actively accepting new members.

For now, nobody can tell whether Marvel and Disney’s actions will lead to any further results. But they may face some complications along the way. As TorrentFreak notes, no “infringing content” was technically posted on the actual Reddit page. Instead, it simply linked to content that was originally hosted by Google. Regardless, the latter site was forced to take the material down after receiving the initial DMCA request.

What do you think of the studio’s legal campaign against Marvel spoilers? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Marvel Comics: The Untold Story

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.