Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Gets First Character Posters

This summer, the Transformers will return to theaters for the first time since 2018 in Transfomers: Rise of the Beasts. And this sequel will stem from Bumblebee, as opposed to the five earlier Transformers films directed by Michael Bay. Thankfully, it will also include the more visually pleasing Generation One-style designs and the big-screen debut of characters from the Transformers: Beast Wars animated series. And in the first three character posters from Rise of the Beasts, two of the primary Autobots get the spotlight alongside the leader of the Maximals.

First up is Optimus Prime, who will once again be voiced by Peter Cullen. He is the one who always leads the Autobots into battle against the Decepticons.

The second poster features Mirage, as voiced by Pete Davidson.

Finally, we have Optimus Prime’s counterpart within the Maximals, Optimus Primal. Hellboy actor Ron Perlman will provide Primal’s voice in the film.

The story takes place in 1994, seven years after the events of Bumblebee. Anthony Ramos headlines the film as Noah Diaz, an electronics expert who is also a former soldier. Against his better judgment, Noah finds himself accompanying an archeologist, Elena Wallace (Dominique Fishback), on a whirlwind journey across the globe when they are thrust into a conflict between the Autobots, the Maximals, the Predacons and the Terrorcons.

Peter Dinklage is also lending his voice to the film as Scourge, the Terrorcons’ leader and the primary villain of the story. Scourge’s followers include Nightbird (Michaela Jaé Rodriguez) and Battletrap (David Sobolov). In addition to Optimus Prime and Mirage, the Autobots will be represented by Arcee (Liza Koshy), Wheeljack (Cristo Fernández), and Stratosphere (John DiMaggio).

As for the Maximals, Michelle Yeoh will voice Airazor, while Sobolov will portray Rhinox. More voiceover cast members for the film will be announced at a later date.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will hit theaters on June 9, 2023.

