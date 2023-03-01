Karan Soni Joins Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Another alternate Spider-Man has emerged in the Spider-Verse. Via One Take News and confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, Karan Soni has been cast as the voice of Spider-Man India in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Soni is best known among comic book movie fans as the Taxi driver, Dopinder, in Deadpool. He reprised his role in Deadpool 2, as Dopinder tried to transform himself into an assassin. Soni made his feature film debut in Safety Not Guaranteed, and he has also appeared in Detective Pikachu and the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot.

In Marvel’s comic book multiverse, Spider-Man India is Pavitr Prabhakar, an alternate version of Peter Parker who was born and raised in India. However, unlike his counterpart, Pavitr is not bitten by a radioactive spider. Instead, his abilities were given to him by a Yogi, a Yoga master.

Returning cast members from the first film include Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker/Spider-Man. Issa Rae as Jessica Drew/Spider-Woma, Daniel Kaluuya as Hobie Brown/Spider-Punk, and Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara as Miguel O’Hara a.k.a. Spider-Man 2099. Additionally, Jason Schwartzman will voice The Spot.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will hit theaters on June 2.

