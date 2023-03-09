James Gunn Shuts Down Racist Fans Over Iwuji’s Guardians 3 Role

In just a few months, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will finally give Marvel fans the full rundown of Rocket’s origin story. James Gunn is also using the sequel to introduce the High Evolutionary. Chukwudi Iwuji is bringing this villainous character to life after previously working with Gunn on HBO Max’s Peacemaker series. Unfortunately, Iwuji’s casting has resulted in some backlash among a certain group over the color of his skin.

Earlier this week, Gunn shared a photo of Iwuji as the High Evolutionary on Twitter and Instagram, while adding that he “can’t wait” for fans to see the actor’s performance in the upcoming sequel. Most of the comments echoed Gunn’s enthusiasm. However, they were occasionally interrupted by “fans” complaining that Gunn cast an actor of color in the role. This got deep under Gunn’s skin, and he didn’t waste any time in clapping back at these trolls with a comment of his own. He also pointed out how silly their criticisms were, given how the High Evolutionary is usually depicted in the comics.

“I chose the best actor, period, and the best person for the role,” said Gunn (via Variety). “I don’t give a s*** what ethnicity Chukwudi Iwuji is, so stop with your racist presumptions on WHY he was chosen. (And, by the way, he’s playing a guy who’s almost always purple in the color.)”

Some of the High Evolutionary’s New Men have already been teased in Vol. 3’s early trailers. Based on the footage, it looks as though the Guardians will visit a planet occupied by these creatures, who dwell in their own little suburban hamlet. Additionally, the film will mark the MCU debut of Lylla, a talking otter who was also subjected to the High Evolutionary’s experiments. And Lylla just so happens to be Rocket’s soulmate.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit theaters on May 5.

