The Batman: Part II Will Start Filming in November

Back in January, Warner Bros. officially set a fall 2025 release date for The Batman: Part II. But although the film is still over two years away, the studio wants to roll cameras by 2023’s end. On the heels of The Batman’s one-year anniversary, executive producer Michael E. Uslan shared that the filmmakers are targeting a November 23 start date for the highly-anticipated sequel.

Uslan, who has been credited as a producer on every live-action Batman movie dating back to Tim Burton’s original film in 1989, announced the news on his official Instagram account. You can check out his post below.

Assuming the date doesn’t change, then we can probably expect casting announcements—and the identity of the film’s main villain(s)—to surface over the next several months. Robert Pattinson is reprising his starring role as the Dark Knight. Andy Serkis and Jeffrey Wright are both expected to return as Alfred Pennyworth and James Gordon as well. The original movie also left the door open for Zoë Kravitz to come back as Selina Kyle/Catwoman. Regardless, her character’s fate is a little more ambiguous. Similarly unclear is whether Barry Keoghan will have a role in the next installment after making a brief cameo appearance as the Joker in the previous film.

Matt Reeves is back in the director’s chair for Part II in addition to co-writing the script with Mattson Tomlin, who made a few uncredited contributions to The Batman. Much to the dismay of some fans, the sequel takes place in its own continuity separate from the larger DC Universe being planned by James Gunn and Peter Safran. Just like next year’s Joker: Folie à Deux, Reeves’ movie will be released under DC’s new Elseworlds banner.

The Batman: Part II will hit theaters on October 3, 2025.

