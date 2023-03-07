Keanu Reeves Suggests Constantine 2 Isn’t a Sure Thing Anymore

For years, Keanu Reeves has publicly wished for the chance to reprise his role as John Constantine in a sequel to the character’s eponymous 2005 film. And last fall, Warner Bros. finally gave in by announcing a follow-up that would reunite Reeves with director Francis Lawrence and screenwriter Akiva Goldsman. However, there have been some big changes at the studio’s DC division since then, with James Gunn and Peter Safran coming aboard as co-CEOs and plotting a new slate of films that seemingly leaves no room for Reeves’ occult detective. Now, not even Reeves himself is sure if Constantine 2 will ever see the light of day.

During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Reeves was asked about the status of Constantine 2. Unfortunately, anyone hoping for a promising update should brace themselves for disappointment, because there might be a few more hurdles to clear before the film can move forward (assuming it even moves forward at all).

“I was hoping it would, but we don’t know,” said Reeves. “Yeah, we’re trying.”

Reeves’ comments are a little surprising, to say the least. In early February, Warner Bros. confirmed that Constantine 2 was still happening, regardless of the ongoing shakeup at DC. And a week later, Goldsman told Deadline that he was hard at work on the script. He even teased that the sequel would “expand on the themes” introduced by its predecessor. Specifically, that it would continue to explore the barrier between Earth and the “evil creatures” on the other side.

The original Constantine film made a number of changes to its source material. Most notably, the title character went from being a British Sting lookalike to…well, Reeves. But despite the movie’s negative critical reception, it still managed to develop a cult following over the years, which made WB’s sequel announcement a pleasant surprise when it began making the rounds back in September. Regardless, we’ll just have to wait and see if it’s been lost in the shuffle.

Are you still hoping to see a Constantine sequel with Reeves in the lead role? Let us know in the comment section below!

