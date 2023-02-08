Warner Bros. Says Constantine 2 is Still Happening

News of a Constantine sequel starring Keanu Reeves made a lot of fans happy when it was announced back in September. But when James Gunn and Peter Safran revealed DC Studios’ upcoming slate of films last week, they failed to mention any projects that involved the occult detective in any way, shape, or form. Regardless, Warner Bros. hasn’t cancelled the film yet. On the contrary, the studio confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that Constantine 2 is still moving forward.

The last time Reeves played Constantine was in 2005, when the character’s eponymous film opened to mixed reviews, but surprisingly decent box office numbers. The movie took several liberties with the comics that inspired it. But in the years since its release, it has managed to develop a cult following. Reeves also publicly lobbied for the chance to reprise his role in a sequel on numerous occasions before finally getting his wish last fall.

In addition to Reeves, Constantine 2 will also feature the return of director Francis Lawrence who made his directorial debut with the first film in 2005. Akiva Goldsman, a producer on the original movie, is writing the screenplay for the sequel. Goldsman is also producing the next installment through his Weed Road Pictures banner alongside J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella for Bad Robot.

Warner Bros. hasn’t announced a release date for Constantine 2. However, the sequel will most likely hit theaters under the new DC Elseworlds banner alongside other movies like The Batman Part II and Joker: Folie à Deux.

