Kang Dynasty Writer Thinks He Won’t Use X-Men, Fantastic Four

It is only a matter of time before the Fantastic Four and X-Men are two of the leading forces in the MCU. Fantastic Four is coming in Phase 6, while the X-Men remain undated outside of Deadpool 3. With Kang and his infinite number of variants set to wreak havoc on the MCU, Marvel will need all of its heroes to defeat the powerful villain. Will that include members of the Fantastic Four and X-Men? Jeff Loveness, the writer for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, revealed (via Phase Zero podcast) if he believes the Fantastic Four and X-Men will be in the film.

“No, I think all that stuff is pretty far away,” Loveness said. “I know they’re making Fantastic Four, but that’s its own thing. I mean, look, I’m the biggest X-Men guy in the world. No, I think that’s being saved for a bit. But, these Avengers are in trouble. They got a lot going on with Kang. They got more than enough to handle.”

So who will be in Kang Dynasty? Jonathan Majors, who plays Kang, will appear in the film. Although he cannot reveal every other character involved, Loveness specifically mentioned a Black Widow actress and a Black Panther actress as two people he’s looking forward to working with.

“I think we’re excited for the actors more than even the characters right now because we’ve got a really good crop of performers,” Loveness said. “We’ve got Florence Pugh and Jonathan Majors and Letitia Wright. We’ve got such a deep bench of really good actors and I think everyone is going to get their chance to shine. I cant say who, but I think we’ve got a deep bench and it’s fun to finally put everybody into the game.”

Fantastic Four arrives in theaters on February 14, 2025. No announcements have been made on X-Men.

