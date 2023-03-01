David F. Sandberg Says Shazam! Could Have a Place in the DCU

The Snyderverse, as fans once new it, is soon to be no more as James Gunn and Peter Safran continue to chart an all-new future for DC. But while announcing their initial slate of projects last month, the two co-CEOs hinted that some actors from earlier DC projects could end up reprising their roles down the line. This list presumably includes Zachary Levi’s Shazam, whose connection to the larger DCEU continuity was never all that clear in the first place. Regardless, director David F. Sandberg reminds fans that his return is completely dependent on Shazam! Fury of the Gods financial performance.

Sandberg addressed the Shazam! franchise’s future while responding to a fan on Twitter, who said they didn’t “feel like” watching Fury of the Gods in theaters on account of the recent shakeup at DC. However, Sandberg quickly pointed out that this is counterproductive to getting any additional sequels off the ground. Because the movie business is still exactly that—a business. So if Fury of the Gods doesn’t make enough money at the box office next month, we might as well say goodbye to Billy Batson.

He definitely won’t if people don’t go see the movie. What I’ve been told is that there’s nothing in the Shazam films that contradict the future plans for DC. So the possibility for more Shazam is there and if that’s what you want your best bet is to go see the film. https://t.co/MdjZuGK4co — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) February 28, 2023

The original Shazam! finished its theatrical run in 2019 with just $366 million worldwide. Unfortunately, early projections suggest that Fury of the Gods might not fare any better. The sequel is currently tracking for an opening weekend gross of $35-35 million, considerably lower than the last film’s domestic debut with $53.5 million. In other words, fans will have to turn out in droves if they want Levi’s character to stick around on the big screen.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods hits theaters on March 17.

