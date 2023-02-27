Last week, Marvel celebrated Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania‘s $120 million holiday launch. This week, there’s much less to celebrate. Via Deadline, the Ant-Man sequel fell 69% in its second weekend with $32.2 million and a new $167.2 million domestic total. That was good enough to hold on to first place at the box office. But it is also the worst second-weekend drop of any Marvel movie under the Marvel Studios banner.

For comparison’s sake, Thor: Love and Thunder opened with $144.2 million last year before falling 67.7% in its second weekend with $46.6 million towards an eventual $343 million domestic take. Quantumania won’t come anywhere near that total. Instead, its weekend 2 total is more in line with Ant-Man and the Wasp‘s $29 million second weekend in 2018. However, if Quantumania keeps dropping at this rate, it may have trouble going past Ant-Man and the Wasp‘s $216 million domestic total.

Quantumania fared better overseas with $46.4 million, and a new $196.3 million international total. So far, the film’s worldwide take is $363.6 million.

In second place, Cocaine Bear snorted its way towards a $23.09 million opening. It was followed in third place by Jesus Revolution, which had an opening bow of $15.5 million. Avatar: The Way of Water remains afloat in fourth place, with $4.7 million. To date, it has earned $665.3 million domestically. The fifth place slot was taken by Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, which had $4.1 million, and a new $173.4 million total.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance finished in sixth place with $3 million, a new dancing total of $23.2 million. In seventh place, Knock at the Cabin had $1.87 million with $33.9 million to date; while 80 For Brady had the eighth slot with $1.83 million, and $36.4 million so far. Missing dropped to ninth place with $1 million, and $31.4 to date. And in tenth place, A Man Called Otto had only $850,000 to bring its total to $62.2 million.

