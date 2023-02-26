Despite what he says in the film, M.O.D.O.K. is definitely a dick, and he always has been. After all, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania does remind viewers that he once tried to kill Cassie Lang while she was six-years-old just to get revenge on her father, Scott Lang. Regardless, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing was one of the breakout characters from the film. And now, Marvel has released Quantumania character posters for M.O.D.O.K. and more of the film’s colorful supporting cast.

The first poster, featuring Corey Stoll as M.O.D.O.K., can be seen below.

Next up is the rebel leader, Jentorra, as played by Katy O’Brian. The film certainly treats Jentorra like it expects her to be more important. However, it’s debatable as to whether it was successful in that regard.

The Good Place‘s William Jackson Harper makes his MCU debut as Quaz. But he doesn’t make a very big impression in the movie.

Unlike some of his Ant-Man co-stars, David Dastmalchian didn’t get shut out of this sequel. Instead of playing Kurt this time, Dastmalchian voiced Veb, some kind of alien slime creature. And yes, he also has holes.

Xolumn, as seen below, looks like the Pixar lamp got a cybernetic body. He was portrayed by James Cutler in the movie.

“Furry Face” doesn’t even get a proper name for his poster.

Finally, the last poster features “Broccoli Guy.” That is seriously what Marvel Studios is calling him. Come on, Marvel! You’re not even trying to pretend he’s anything more than anthropomorphic version of a very unappetizing vegetable.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now playing in theaters.

What do you think about the new character posters? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: M.O.D.O.K.: Head Trips

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.