Meet the Beasts of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Not every movie can do a great job of showcasing fantastical beasts, and perhaps, the locations where one might encounter them. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, however, looks to remedy that. Unlike previous attempts at D&D movies, this take appears to finally have the budget to depict some of the more unique and beloved monsters from the long-running role-playing game franchise.

There’s the owlbear, which is pretty much what it sounds like. The mimic, which looks like a tempting object (say, a treasure chest), but opens to reveal a mouth full of fangs. Gelatinous cubes are always favorites. Perhaps lesser-known is the displacer beast, with its tentacles and cloaking abilities. And the intellect devourer, which will no doubt inspire many film critics to make obvious jokes about consuming the brain.

All these creatures appear in a new highlight reel, introduced by the cast. And yes, of course there’s a dragon at the end. Take a look below:

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves bows in theaters March 31. We should hear some buzz about it sooner, though, when it plays the SXSW festival.

What’s your favorite of the Dungeons & Dragons beast? Did it make an appearance in the highlight reel? Let us know in comments below.

Recommended Reading: Dungeons & Dragons: Fell’s Five

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.