The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri Joins the Cast of Marvel’s Thunderbolts

One of the breakout stars of FX’s The Bear is joining the ensemble cast of Marvel’s Thunderbolts movie. Deadline brings word that Ayo Edebiri has landed a “secret role” in the upcoming team-up film.

Edebiri’s performance as Sydney Adamu on The Bear has earned her nominations at the Critics Choice Awards, the Gotham Awards, and the Film Independent Spirit Awards. The show debuted to rave reviews last June and it will return for its second season this summer. More recently, Edebiri starred in Theater Camp, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last weekend. Before The Bear came along, she also made a name for herself as a writer, having penned episodes of Dickinson and What We Do in the Shadows.

Marvel officially announced Thunderbolts during last year’s San Diego Comic-Con. The film unites several anti-hero characters who have already shown up in the MCU, with many actors reprising their roles from earlier films. The lineup includes Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian (David Harbour), John Walker/U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and Ava Starr/Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen).

Additionally, Julia Louis-Dreyfuss is returning as Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, who will serve as the Thunderbolts’ leader. Harrison Ford will also appear as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, replacing the late William Hurt, who originated the role in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. Jake Schreier is directing the movie from a screenplay by Black Widow writer Eric Pearson. Production gets underway this June in Atlanta.

Thunderbolts will hit theaters on July 26, 2024.

