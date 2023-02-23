The Flash Will Premiere At CinemaCon In April

There are four DC movies coming to theaters this year, but Warner Bros. appears to be putting its full support behind The Flash. In addition to the film’s recent Super Bowl trailer debut, Warner Bros. is going to show off the movie two months early to theater owners. Via Variety, The Flash will have its premiere screening at CinemaCon 2023 in April.

CinemaCon is the annual convention held by the National Association of Theatre Owners. Essentially, it’s like Comic-Con for theater owners with studios offering advance looks at upcoming films. This year’s event will take place from April 24-27 in Las Vegas. However, The Flash screening is expected to take place on April 25 as part of Warner Bros,’ presentation to exhibitors.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn recently called The Flash “one of the greatest superhero movies ever made.” So far, that’s the way that the studio has been pushing it. However, the film is also controversial because of its star, Ezra Miller, whose legal troubles, misconduct accusations, and mental health issues have constantly overshadowed the movie.

Miller is headlining the film as two different versions of Barry Allen/The Flash, with Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Michael Shannon as General Zod, and Antje Traue as Faora-Ul. Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck will both appear as Bruce Wayne/Batman.

The Flash will hit theaters on June 16.

