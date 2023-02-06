Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Grammy Awards Promo Arrives Online

It’s not exactly the Super Bowl, but enough people still tune in to watch the Grammy Awards for it to be considered prime advertising real estate for studios to plug their upcoming film and TV projects. Last night’s ceremony notably included an exclusive look at Shazam! Fury of the Gods during one of the commercial breaks. But if you missed it, Warner Bros. and New Line have released the spot online via the official Shazam! Twitter account. And it reveals a handful of new scenes from the highly-anticipated sequel.

The promo’s first half recycles footage from the original Shazam!, reminding us of Billy Batson’s turbulent childhood in the foster system. But it also shows how becoming a superhero gave him a new sense of purpose. That’s something he will need to rely on when the Daughters of Atlas arrive in search of his powers. The video offers new looks at these villainous characters, including Hespera (Helen Mirren) and Kalypso (Lucy Liu). Additionally, viewers get a fresh glimpse at Rachel Zegler’s new character, Anthea, another daughter of Atlas who seemingly has the power to create objects out of nothing.

Something incredible will happen. Just say Shazam! #ShazamMovie Only in Theaters March 17 pic.twitter.com/xLNiMtf08k — Shazam! Fury of the Gods (@ShazamMovie) February 6, 2023

Superpowered versions of Billy’s foster family (better known as the Shazam Family, or “Shazamily”) appear in the preview as well. Although they previously showed up at the end of the first film, the sequel gives them much more to do as they take on Hespera and her allies. Djimon Hounsou will reprise his role as the wizard Shazam, as he also takes on a more active role in the fight that lies ahead.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will hit theaters on March 17.

