Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Wraps Production

The next chapter in the Planet of the Apes saga has just crossed a major milestone. Earlier today, director Wes Ball took to Twitter to announce the end of principal photography on Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. He also shared a new set video from the last day of filming, which you can view below.

Ball’s video shows a monitor featuring early CG renderings of four apes (played by actors in motion capture suits) before panning to reveal a glimpse at the behind-the-scenes crew, who celebrate the occasion by applauding. The clapperboard also shows that the film was shot under the working title of Forbidden Zone, likely a reference to the location of the same name from the original Planet of the Apes series.

Disney began developing a new Planet of the Apes entry after absorbing 20th Century Fox’s entertainment assets in 2019, with ball signing on to direct the film later that year. The story picks up several years after 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes and introduces a new cast of human and primate characters. 20th Century Studios confirmed the movie’s official title last September and commenced production in Australia the following month.

Owen Teague leads the cast of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes as the new simian protagonist. Freya Allen co-stars as the lead human character alongside Kevin Durand, who is reportedly playing another ape who serves as the film’s the main villain. Other cast members include Peter Macon, Eka Darville, Travis Jeffery, Neil Sandilands, Sara Wiseman, Ras-Samuel Welda’abzgi, Lydia Peckhamand, Dichen Lachman, and William H. Macy. Ball directs the film from a screenplay by Josh Friedman, Patrick Aison, and Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will hit theaters on May 24, 2024.

