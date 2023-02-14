Peyton Reed Compares Directing Ant-Man 3 to The Mandalorian

Peyton Reed is becoming one of Disney’s most versatile directors, best known for directing all three Ant-Man films, including the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. However, Reed also lent his services to Lucasfilm and directed two episodes of The Mandalorian in season 2. The Mandalorian experience proved to be a vital resource for Reed on Ant-Man 3 because it introduced him to Volume technology.

Volume is Lucasfilm’s Industrial Light and Magic’s 360-degree sound stage. It uses LED screens that digitally manipulate the background while filming through Stagecraft. Reed applied the innovative Volume technology to film parts of the Quantum Realm in Ant-Man 3. Though it could not be used for the entire shoot, like in The Mandalorian, Reed told Collider that filming with Volume had a positive impact on Quantumania.

“What was great about The Mandalorian is, shooting these great location backdrops and then putting them up there, and it feels very photo-real,” Reed said. “But we were [going to] be creating digital backdrops – some based on real photography – but it was a different thing altogether … We ended up using the Volume technology, [and] it was great for certain environments, but not necessarily right for other ones. There’s also just size and shape. Sometimes our sets are too big for the Volume, so we would use partial sets.”

“So it was definitely one of the tools we used in our toolkit, and the actors love it because they get to see a version of what they’re [going to] see in the movie,” Reed continued. “The interactive lighting is obviously great, but it’s great, the actors love it. It’s not always the right tool, but I liked it because we wanted to create all these different parts of the Quantum Realm that had to look and feel differently. So it was cool to have some that were and some that weren’t.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrives in theaters this Friday, February 17. The Mandalorian season 3 premieres on March 1 on Disney+.

Which Marvel director would you like to see direct an episode of The Mandalorian? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Kang: The Saga Of The Once And Future Conqueror

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.