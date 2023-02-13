The Flash Gives Barry, Batman, and Supergirl New Character Posters

Less than 24 hours after premiering The Flash’s trailer during the Super Bowl, Warner Bros. is back with a little something extra. The appearances of Michael Keaton’s Batman and Sasha Calle’s Supergirl were easily the highlights of last night’s preview, and they are poised to have large roles in WB’s promotional campaign. That’s why the studio has released a trio of character posters for The Flash spotlighting those heroes alongside Ezra Miller’s Scarlet Speedster. You can check them out for yourself below.

Barry Allen appears in the first poster dressed in his brand new Flash costume, which trades in his armor-plated look from Justice League in favor of a smoother and sleeker outfit that lights up like a neon sign whenever he uses his powers. But he isn’t the only one wearing this suit in the film. Barry’s tampering with space-time also leads him to come face-to-face with his own doppelgänger, a long-haired version of himself from another reality who ultimately joins the fight to save the multiverse.

Next up, we have Keaton (and his unmistakable jawline) reprising his role as the Dark Knight for the first time since Batman Returns in 1992. Thankfully, the costume department doesn’t seem to have made any significant alterations to his classic rubber suit. Regardless, the trailer did share a glimpse at several alternate costumes in the Batcave, hinting that Keaton will go through a number of wardrobe changes in the movie.

Finally, the last poster reveals a new look at Sasha Calle as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl. This version of the character exists in a world where her cousin Kal-El seems to have never taken up his mantle as Earth’s protector. And based on the footage we saw yesterday, she has spent quite a bit of time locked up inside a prison (or research facility) for metahumans. Her powers will come in handy as Team Flash takes on a familiar foe in the Kryptonian warlord Zod, with Michael Shannon reprising his role from 2013’s Man of Steel.

The Flash will zoom into theaters on June 16.

What do you think of these new character posters for The Flash? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: The Flash Vol. 1: Move Forward

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.