Indiana Jones Gives ’em Hell in New Dial of Destiny TV Spot

If Sallah demands it, the old guy’s gonna deliver. Indiana Jones is still rooting out Nazis in the ’60s, and giving no quarter. But when his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) comes to rescue him, she finds herself in at least one precarious position. Has Indy learned how to fly a plane yet since Temple of Doom? Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny may yet tell the tale.

Take a look at the new Dial of Destiny TV spot that debuted during the Super Bowl:

We still have very little clue how Antonio Banderas figures in, but here’s hoping for an unofficial Indy vs. Zorro fight. John Williams is still on board, with that familiar music we know and love. The rest of the cast includes John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Oliver Richters, Ethann Isidore, and Mads Mikkelsen. James Mangold directs, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas executive producing.

Do you like what you see from the newest Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny TV spot? Does it look like the senior citizen’s still got gas in the tank? What even is a dial of destiny anyway? Let us know your thoughts in comments.

