Mirage Enters in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Game Spot

Optimus Primal and Cheetor get most of the attention when it comes to Beast Wars-related Transformers content, but in today’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Big Game spot, an old-school car Autobot gets a moment to shine. It’s Mirage, making his big-screen debut as a legendary Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3. And he’s taking Anthony Ramos’ Noah Diaz on a wild ride. Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, and yes, Optimus Primal all show up along the way. Mirage’s design looks to be a mix between the Bayformer look and more classic animation/toy style.

Per official synopsis, “Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new breed of Transformer – the Maximals – to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons.” We also know that the Terrorcons will be involved, but in this version they become vehicles in alt-mode rather than monsters.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts stars Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Tobe Nwigwe, Peter Cullen, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Liza Koshy, John DiMaggio, David Sobolov, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pete Davidson, and Cristo Fernández. Steven Caple Jr. directs. The movie hits theaters June 9th.

