Worlds Collide in the First Poster For The Flash

After years of delays, The Flash is only five months away from theaters. And it won’t be long before fans get their first real look at it. The official trailer is set to debut this Sunday, February 12, during the Super Bowl. However, Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Studios aren’t waiting for the weekend to tease the upcoming film. Earlier this morning, the studios released the first poster for The Flash, which promises that worlds will collide.

The Flash is uniquely positioned as the great reset for the DC Extended Universe before it becomes the DCU. It’s also the link to the past, as shown by the shadow of the Batman logo that looms over Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen. Michael Keaton’s Batman is making his grand return in the film. But the length of his comeback remains to be seen.

Keaton won’t be the only Batman in this film. Ben Affleck is making what may be his final appearance as Batman/Bruce Wayne in a cameo role before Barry Allen screws up the world by trying to change the past.

Sasha Calle also stars in the film as Supergirl, with Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Michael Shannon as General Zod, and Antje Traue as Faora-Ul.

The Flash will hit theaters on June 16.

What do you think about the first poster for The Flash? Let us know in the comment section below!

