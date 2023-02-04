The Flash’s Kiersey Clemons Addresses Ezra Miller’s Behavior

As Ezra Miller continued to spiral out of control last year, most of The Flash‘s performers avoided commenting publicly on the actor’s various legal troubles and misconduct allegations. However, Miller’s onscreen love interest has finally broken her silence. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Kiersey Clemons, who appears in The Flash as Iris West, discussed the controversy surrounding the film’s headliner.

Clemons was initially set to make her DC movie debut as Iris in Justice League before Zack Snyder departed the film in 2017. When Joss Whedon took over the project later that year, he removed Clemons’ scenes from the theatrical cut. Snyder later restored this footage when his version of the film hit HBO Max in 2021. Regardless, Clemons is expected to play a much bigger role in The Flash, which DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn recently called “one of the greatest superhero movies ever made.” But in spite of Miller’s many scandals, it sounds like Clemons had a good experience on the set.

“I had a great time,” said Clemons. I’ve known Ezra for years and I loved working with [director] Andy [Muschietti]. “Despite everything, we had a really great time filming and we did make a really great movie. I hope that despite [all the headlines], people really enjoy the movie because what James said is true. I believe what he said and I think it’s absolutely correct.”

Miller agreed to seek treatment for various mental health issues last year, and Clemons admitted it was “tough” to see her co-star engulfed in so many scandals. Although some viewers might be on the fence about seeing The Flash this summer, Clemons seems to feel that Miller deserves another chance.

“What people forget is that a lot of people go through that,” added Clemons. “But they don’t do it with the whole world watching. Although it comes with the territory, it’s really unfair and has been hard watching that.”

The Flash will hit theaters on June 16.

