Justice League x RWBY Crossover Movie Gets a New Trailer

The Justice League is heading to Remnant. Just don’t ask them how they got there. Warner Bros. has premiered the first trailer for Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen, Part One, a new CG-animated movie that unites DC’s heroes with characters from Rooster Teeth’s hit anime series as they face off against a mysterious new force that threatens their world. The studio also confirmed that the film will be released on home media this spring.

Somehow, the team of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, Cyborg, The Flash and Vixen have traveled through the multiverse and landed on RWBY’s home turf. As if that weren’t shocking enough, they have also been transformed into teenage versions of themselves, complete with all-new spins on their classic costumes. Unfortunately, they don’t have time to process their situation, because the heroes are suddenly drafted into RWBY’s fight against the deadly creatures known as the Grimm.

You can watch the trailer in the player below.

The movie features the voice talents of Chandler Riggs as Superman; Nat Wolff as Batman; Natalie Alyn Lind as Wonder Woman; David Errigo Jr. as The Flash; Tru Valentino as Cyborg; Jeannie Tirado as Green Lantern; and Ozioma Akagha as Vixen. Additionally, Lindsay Jones, Kara Eberle, Arryn Zech, and Barbara Dunkelman will reprise their RWBY roles as Ruby, Weiss, Blake, and Yang, respectively.

Other cast members include Jen Brown as Pyrrha; Tiana Camacho as Glynda; Aaron Dismuke as Oscar; Jason Douglas as Jacques; Samantha Ireland as Nora; Miles Luna as Jaune; Shannon McCormick as Professor Ozpin; Neath Oum as Lie Ren; and Tara Platt as Kali. Kerry Shawcross directed the film from a screenplay by Meghan Fitzmartin.

Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen, Part One hits 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and digital on April 25. You can view the film’s box art below.

Are you excited to check out the movie later this year? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: RWBY/Justice League

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.

Also. However. Regardless. Additionally.