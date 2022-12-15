Voice Cast Revealed For Justice League x RWBY Animated Film

Characters from Rooster Teeth’s RWBY web series are about to cross paths with the Justice League. But in this incarnation, DC’s premiere team of superheroes is getting a youthful makeover. The unlikely alliance will unfold in Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen, Part One, a new animated feature hitting stores next year. And ahead of its release, Warner Bros. Animation (via The Hollywood Reporter) has announced the movie’s full voice cast.

The story finds an all-new Justice League lineup (Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Cyborg, Green Lantern and Vixen) suddenly transported to Remnant, the fictional land where RWBY takes place. Once there, the heroes are shocked to learn that they’ve been transformed into teenage versions of themselves. But eventually, they meet RWBY’s title characters (Ruby, Weiss, Blake and Yang) and join them in their fight to stop a superpowered Grimm from destroying their world.

Having a teenage Justice League in the mix means that a younger cast was in order. That’s why the producers filled the call sheet with a host of young actors who could bring these heroes to life. The roster includes Chandler Riggs as Superman; Nat Wolff as Batman; Natalie Alyn Lind as Wonder Woman; David Errigo Jr. as The Flash; Tru Valentino as Cyborg; Jeannie Tirado as Green Lantern; and Ozioma Akagha as Vixen.

Lindsay Jones, Kara Eberle, Arryn Zech, and Barbara Dunkelman are reprising their RWBY roles as Ruby, Weiss, Blake, and Yang, respectively. Other cast members include Jen Brown as Pyrrha; Tiana Camacho as Glynda; Aaron Dismuke as Oscar; Jason Douglas as Jacques; Samantha Ireland as Nora; Miles Luna as Jaune; Shannon McCormick as Professor Ozpin; Neath Oum as Lie Ren; and Tara Platt as Kali.

This actually won’t be the first time that the Justice League has visited the RWBY universe. Last year, DC published a 14-issue limited series dubbed RWBY/Justice League with a premise similar to that of the upcoming film. Longtime RWBY writer/director Kerry Shawcross is helming the movie from a screenplay by Meghan Fitzmartin.

WB still hasn’t announced a release date for Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen, Part One. However, the film is expected to premiere sometime next spring.

