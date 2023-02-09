Ant-Man 3 Producer on What Makes Kang So Dangerous

The time-traveling supervillain, Kang the Conquerer (Jonathan Majors), is set to disrupt the MCU in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Kang will be a force in the multiversal war because of his high number of variants. Only He Who Remains and Kang have been introduced, but more variants will appear in the coming years. The endless amount of possibilities can lead to chaos, which is why Ant-Man 3 producer Stephen Broussard (via Screenrant) believes Kang is so dangerous.

“I think what makes Kang so dangerous is that we’re almost caught in a war of Gods. They clearly exist in this heightened state,” Broussard said. “They’ve cracked the code of the multiverse, as He Who Remains kind of explains to us, and they form this uneasy alliance. [It] doesn’t always go well, which is why they banish [Kang the Conqueror] here.”

“And humanity, as they say, is starting to scratch at the door of the multiverse. . . . That door gets kicked down, which is what you see in the events of No Way Home and the events of Multiverse of Madness,” Broussard continued. “And there’s a chaos that breeds into that; the chaos of possibility and the chaos of different things colliding together is really scary to me.”

Kang will be the MCU’s next dominant villain, following in the footsteps of Thanos. However, Broussard believes Kang can be a bigger threat than Thanos. While Broussard acknowledges Thanos was terrifying, the supervillain was only one singular entity. Again, Kang’s dangerousness revolves around the countless number of variants and their unique personalities.

“Kangs don’t even agree amongst themselves, which is what’s exciting to think about.” Broussard added, “The unpredictable nature of that feels like it’s a threat that is every bit as scary as Thanos, but not feeling like a retread to us.”

