Marvel Producer Says Ant-Man 4 is Already Under Discussion

Next week, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters and kick off Marvel’s Phase 5. It’s the third film in the Ant-Man and the Wasp franchise, but not necessarily the last one. While speaking with ComicBook, Marvel Studios producer Stephen Broussard indicated that discussions are already underway for Ant-Man 4.

“We’re already thinking about it,” said Broussard. “It’s like, every movie’s its own battle and you bear the scars of making it and wanting to make it great. But hope springs eternal and you start to put yourself back together after the journey of making the movie. You’re like, ‘Yeah, what if we did X and what if we did Y?’ Like the wheels start turning, you can’t help yourself.”

“I don’t want to say anything about specifically what those are, but yeah, you can’t help yourself,” continued Broussard. “Those conversations, those whispers have already started to happen between myself and Peyton [Reed] and Kevin [Feige].”

Now, it may seem premature to start making sequel plans, especially when Marvel Studios’ first solo hero franchise to reach four movies was Thor: Love and Thunder. But the reason for those sequel discussions may be linked to Marvel’s confidence in Quantumania. It’s currently tracking for a $120 million opening weekend. By comparison, the first Ant-Man had a relatively puny $57.2 million opening weekend on its way towards $180 million domestic. Ant-Man and the Wasp did better with a $75.8 million opening, which led to $216.6 million domestic.

It’s also possible that Quantumania‘s introduction of Jonathan Majors’ Kang may boost the film’s box office performance. Kang is poised to be the next major villain of the MCU heading into Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. And that makes Quantumania more important than the two Ant-Man movies before it.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will open on Friday, February 16.

What would you like to see in a potential Ant-Man 4? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Lost & Found

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.