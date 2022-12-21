Diego Luna Responds To Fantastic Four Casting Rumors

John Krasinski recently suggested that his appearance as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness may have been a one-and-done deal. So it might be time to look elsewhere for an actor to embody the Fantastic Four’s leader in Marvel Studios’ upcoming reboot. Fortunately, the rumor mill has provided a few intriguing candidates. Penn Badgley, Tom Ellis, and Adam Driver has been floated as a possible choice to lead the film’s cast. But the latest rumblings have also added Andor star Diego Luna to the mix as well. While speaking with Kristian Harloff, Luna addressed whether there’s any truth to these rumors.

Luna’s Fantastic Four casting wouldn’t necessarily be a surprise, since he is already in the extended Disney family. Still, making the jump from one high-profile franchise to another sounds exhausting, to say the least. But as Luna tells it, he might be too busy to even consider the opportunity.

“I was talking about that this morning, like the rumors,” said Luna. “When you become part of rumors, half of the rumors were real, you know. It’s just incredible the amount of stuff that I see now out there. The only thing I can tell you is that, for the next two years, I’m busy. In two years, we’ll see if what I want to do is even film.”

Luna began production on Andor’s second and final season last month, which will likely keep him occupied for at least the first half of 2023. And that doesn’t include any other film and TV projects he currently has lined up. Regardless, Fantastic Four is still more than two years away. So in theory, he could find a way to make room in his schedule. But this all depends on whether he’s willing to join the MCU full-time.

Fantastic Four will hit theaters on February 14, 2025.

Do you think Luna would be a good choice to play Reed Richards? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Fantastic Four: Full Circle



We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. Cartoon Corporation steals our content.