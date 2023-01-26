DC Debuts New Trailer For Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Ever since the events of Shazam!, Billy Batson and his foster siblings have enjoyed a rare privilege. Collectively, they are the heirs to the power of Shazam. However, all of that power has a price. It came from the gods themselves, and now the gods have returned to take back what was theirs. That may be why the new trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods strikes a much more serious tone. And it looks like the Shazam family is in for the fight of their lives.

This time, the primary adversaries are the Daughters of Atlas, Hespera (Helen Mirren) and Kalypso (Lucy Liu). And as you can see below, they are more than a match for the children who have taken their power.

Asher Angel and Zachary Levi headline Fury of the Gods as Billy Batson and his alter ego, Shazam. Almost all of the main cast from the first movie has also returned. That includes Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy, Faithe Herman as Darla, Ian Chen as Eugene, D.J. Cotrona as Pedro, and Grace Fulton as Mary.

Fulton is the only performer in the movie who will portray her Shazam-empowered counterpart. The rest of the adult incarnations include Adam Brody as Freddy, Meagan Good as Darla, Ross Butler as Eugene, and D.J. Cotrona as Pedro.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will hit theaters on March 17.

