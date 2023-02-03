Oona Chaplin Confirmed For Avatar 3, New Sequel Details Revealed

Avatar: The Way of Water probably has a few weeks left before it loses all momentum at the box office. Regardless, James Cameron is already two steps ahead as he wraps up post-production on Avatar 3 and continues to shoot Avatar 4. Cameron has already offered a few hints about what fans can expect from the next three films in the series. However, producer Jon Landau recently shared some more concrete announcements in a brand new interview with Empire Magazine. He also confirmed Oona Chaplin has a major role in the film.

Chaplin is best known for her recurring role as Talisa Stark on Game of Thrones. News of Chaplin’s involvement previously started making the rounds in January. However, Landau has indicated that she will star as Varang, the leader of the Ash People, an “aggressive, volcanic race” of fire Na’vi that Cameron began teasing last month.

“There are good humans and there are bad humans,” Landau told Empire (via Variety). “It’s the same thing on the Na’vi side. Oftentimes, people don’t see themselves as bad. What is the root cause of how they evolve into what we perceive as bad? Maybe there are other factors there that we aren’t aware of.”

Landau also discussed Avatar 4, confirming that the film will feature “a big time jump” that leads into Avatar 5, which brings Jake and his family to Earth and follows up on The Way of Water’s revelation that the planet is dying.

“There’s over-population and a depletion of our natural resources that make life harder,” added Landau. “But we don’t want to paint a bleak picture for where our world is going. The films are also about the idea that we can change course.”

Avatar 3 will hit theaters on December 20, 2024.

Are you looking forward to seeing Oona Chaplin in Avatar 3? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: James Cameron’s Avatar: Tsu’tey’s Path

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.