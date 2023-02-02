Seth Rogen Thinks Marvel Moves Are For Kids

Celebrities dismissing Marvel movies as “kid stuff” is nothing new at this point. In fact, it’s arguably one of the most tired and clickbait-y headline trends dominating the blogosphere these days, which is exactly why we normally stay away from covering those kinds of remarks. But every once in a while, a hot take on the subject from an unlikely source starts making the rounds. And today, that source is none other than Seth Rogen. During a recent interview with Total Film, Rogen explained why it’s hard for him to get into the films of the MCU.

Hearing this comes as a surprise, since Rogen is an avowed comic book fan whose name has been stamped on a number of high-profile adaptations over the years. Back in 2016, he developed AMC’s Preacher with Sam Catlin and his longtime writing partner, Evan Goldberg. He currently serves as an executive producer on The Boys and Invincible, both of which air on Amazon Prime Video. These shows (and their source material) are far more adult-oriented than anything Marvel Studios has ever produced. But although many fans strongly believe that Marvel caters to a wider audience than just children, Rogen just doesn’t see it that way.

“I think that Kevin Feige is a brilliant guy,” said Rogen. “And I think a lot of the filmmakers he’s hired to make these movies are great filmmakers. “But as someone who doesn’t have children… It is [all] kind of geared toward kids, you know? There are times where I will forget. I’ll watch one of these things, as an adult with no kids, and be like, ‘Oh, this is just not for me.’”

Ironically enough, Rogen’s upcoming slate also includes a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie dubbed Mutant Mayhem, which will almost certainly be marketed toward a younger demographic. Regardless, he still concedes that Marvel’s success at the box office played a major role in making the satire of The Boys more effective.

“Truthfully, without Marvel, The Boys wouldn’t exist or be interesting,” continued Rogen. “I’m aware of that. I think if it was only Marvel [in the marketplace], it would be bad. But I think it isn’t – clearly. An example I’m always quoting is, there’s a point in history where a bunch of filmmakers would have been sitting around, being like, ‘Do you think we’ll ever make a movie that’s not a Western again? Everything’s a Western! Westerns dominate the f***ing movies. If it doesn’t have a hat and a gun and a carriage, people aren’t going to go see it anymore.’”

Photo Credit: Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images

