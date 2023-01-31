DC Leaves the Door Open For Some Actors To Return

Earlier today, James Gunn and Peter Safran unveiled the first ten projects from their upcoming DC Studios slate. However, it doesn’t appear to be a clean break from the Snyderverse that came before it. Viola Davis’ Waller series is still going forward, and the co-CEOs left some room for the previously cast actors to return.

Via Deadline, Gunn and Safran expressed gratitude that they inherited four films from the previous regime, including Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash, Blue Beetle, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. And they seemed to suggest that the stars from those movies would be welcome to reprise their roles in the DCU.

“These four movies are terrific,” said Safron. “There’s no reason why any of the characters or the actors that play in those characters are not part of the DCU. There’s nothing that prohibits that from happening…We’ll incorporate characters from the past, but mostly we’ll cast anew.”

However, one notable exception appears to be Henry Cavill. After returning to his role as Superman for a cameo in Black Adam, Cavill announced his return. But just a short time later, Cavill was informed that he didn’t fit in with Gunn’s plans for a younger Man of Steel in Superman: Legacy.

While speaking with THR, Gunn briefly addressed the situation with Cavill and stressed that he did not fire the actor.

“We didn’t fire Henry. Henry was never cast,” said Gunn. “For me, it’s about who do I want to cast as Superman and who do the filmmakers we have want to cast. And for me, for this story, it isn’t Henry.”

“I like Henry, I think he’s a great guy,” continued Gunn. “I think he’s getting dicked around by a lot of people, including the former regime at this company. But this Superman is not Henry, for a number of reasons.”

Additionally, Gunn and Safran reiterated that no actor will play two parts, seemingly killing the rumor of Jason Momoa playing both Aquaman and Lobo. They also indicated that going forward, actors cast would portray their roles across film and TV.

