Dave Bautista Says Dune 2 Will Be More Intense Than First Film

One of the most anticipated films on the 2023 release calendar is Dune: Part Two. The sequel will continue the events of Dune as Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) joins the Freman to unite Arrakis and stop House Harkonnen’s reign of terror. Dune was praised for its sci-fi imagery and world-building as it admirably brought Frank Herbert’s novel to life. However, it was only the beginning. According to Dave Bautista (via Collider), who plays the villainous Glossu Rabban, Dune 2 will be even more intense.

“The first film was just an introduction to what this film is. There’s just so much going on, it’s so much more cutthroat and political and intense,” Bautista said. “And there are moments of levity where [there are] some funny moments, and they’re kind of absurd humor, but there are those moments. So it’s just so much more amped up than the first film.”

When comparing the intensity of the second film to the first, Batista added, “It was that times 100 because it was Rabban amped up, and my part is much bigger on this.”

Much of Dune’s success can be attributed to Denis Villeneuve and his direction. As the director of Arrival, Blade Runner 2049, and now both Dune films, Villeneuve has a track record as one of the most talented directors in Hollywood. Bautista, who’s worked with him multiple times now, wants to be the lead in a future film from the Canadian director.

“I got to spend much more time with Denny, which I crave for because I love working with Denny. And Denny, again, he just brings out the best in me and this was such an amazing experience,” Bautista said. “Before I left the film—[we were] talking about something else and I’m not gonna say until it actually happens, but he knows that my dream is to work with him as a number one because I really think that Denny will show me how good I can be.”

Dune: Part Two arrives in theaters on November 3.

Are you excited to see Bautista in an expanded role for the intense Dune 2? Let us know in the comment section below!

