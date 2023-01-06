Tim Blake Nelson Lands a Role in Dune: Part Two

Production on Dune: Part Two officially concluded in mid-December. But there is still a lot to be learned about the highly-anticipated follow-up, including a belated (but welcome) addition to the movie’s call sheet. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that Tim Blake Nelson will appear in Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming sci-fi epic. The film will team Nelson alongside returning cast members Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgård, and more.

Most recently, Nelson starred in the first episode of Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities on Netflix. He also played small parts in del Toro’s Nightmare Alley and Pinocchio. However, he is probably best known for his appearances in a handful of Coen brothers films, including O Brother, Where Art Thou? and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

Additionally, comic book fans also know Nelson for his role as Wade Tillman/Looking Glass in HBO’s Watchmen series and Samuel Sterns/The Leader in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, a role he will finally reprise in Captain America: New World Order in 2024. Nelson is also publishing his first novel, City of Blow, via Unnamed Press next month.

Surprisingly, the filmmakers aren’t disclosing the identity of Nelson’s character. Regardless, he isn’t the only fresh face joining the cast of Part Two this year. The sequel will also introduce other new characters played by Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Léa Seydoux, and Christopher Walken. The film will pick up where the original Dune left off and adapt the second half of Frank Herbert’s classic novel.

Dune: Part Two will hit theaters on November 3.

