Jason Bateman Will Direct The Pinkerton For Bad Robot and WB

One of J.J. Abrams’ long-gestating film projects has just taken a big step forward. According to Deadline, Jason Bateman has signed on to direct The Pinkerton for the studio, which will be distributed by Warner Bros. as part of its five-year exclusivity pact with Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions.

Described as a “supernatural revenge-western hybrid,” The Pinkerton was originally announced in 2020, with Daniel Casey (F9) writing the script on spec. Plot details are unavailable, but it presumably revolves around a member of the titular detective agency, which was established in the United States in 1850. Abraham Lincoln later employed its agents to serve as his personal security during the Civil War.

To a generation of fans, Bateman will always be known for playing Michael Bluth on Arrested Development. But he’s come a long way since then, especially behind the camera. He made his directorial debut with 2013’s Bad Words, and also helmed The Family Fang in 2015. Bateman previously won an Emmy Award in 2019 for his directorial work on Netflix’s Ozark, in which he also starred. Last fall, he signed on to helm Dark Wire, an upcoming FBI thriller that will also be a Netflix exclusive.

RELATED: HBO Max Passes on J.J. Abrams’ Constantine and Madame X Shows

The Pinkerton will be the first significant film project to emerge from Bad Robot’s overall deal with WB since it was finalized in late 2019. However, the studio hasn’t had much luck getting any projects off the ground over the last three years. In fact, its failure to show results reportedly hasn’t been sitting well with WB’s new corporate leadership. Last summer, it was even reported that WB might be “reevaluating” its deal with Abrams following the Discovery merger. Regardless, the deal is still intact despite the many setbacks.

It’s currently unclear when casting might get underway or when filming might start. But in addition to directing the movie, Bateman will also executive produce The Pinkerton with Michael Costigan. Abrams and Hannah Minghella will also produce it via Bad Robot.

Are you excited to see what Bateman does with The Pinkerton? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: S.

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites