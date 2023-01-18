Netflix Drops First Clips From Damsel and Rebel Moon

The big reason why Netflix remains the king of the streamers is that it spends an inordinate amount on original films and series. In 2023, that trend will continue. Earlier this morning, Netflix dropped a first look trailer for its slate of original movies for the next year. And among the titles previewed were the fantasy action film, Damsel, and Rebel Moon, a new sci-fi franchise from director Zack Snyder.

Damsel features Stranger Things breakout star Millie Bobby Brown in her first role as an adult. Brown will portray Princess Elodie, a young woman in a fantasy realm who believes that she can have a life with her husband-to-be, Prince Henry (Nick Robinson). However, Elodie soon finds herself slated to be sacrificed to dragon. And unfortunately for her, the only one who can save Elodie is herself.

Angela Bassett co-stars as Elodie’s stepmother, Lady Bayford, with Robin Wright as Queen Isabelle. and Ray Winstone as the King. Brooke Carter and Shohreh Aghdashloo will also co-star in the film, which was directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo. It debuts on Netflix on October 13.

Rebel Moon wrapped filming last month, and it’s still eleven months away from release. Regardless, the clips featured brief glimpses of Charlie Hunnam’s character, as well as Sofia Boutella’s Kora. Within the film, Kora is the only hope for her colony, when an intergalactic empire, ruled by Emperor Balisarius (Ed Skrein), invades her home. That’s why Kora is tasked with recruiting warriors to help free her world.

Djimon Hounsou co-stars in the film as Titus, one of Balisarius’ generals. The rest of the cast includes Ray Fisher, Jena Malone, Corey Stoll, Cleopatra Coleman, Fra Fee, Cary Elwes, and Anthony Hopkins.

Netflix will premiere Rebel Moon on December 22.

What do you think about the first look at Damsel and Rebel Moon? Let us know in the comment section below!

