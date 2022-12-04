Zack Snyder Announces the End of Filming on Rebel Moon

Ever since he announced Rebel Moon last summer, Zack Snyder has been hyping the project as the ultimate love letter to sci-fi, paying homage to classic samurai movies through the lens of his own bombastic filmmaking style. And after seven months and change, the film’s journey has almost reached its end. Recently, Snyder took to his official Vero account to confirm that Rebel Moon has wrapped principal photography, bringing us one step closer to its release on Netflix.

Snyder was originally hoping to make Rebel Moon as his own Star Wars anthology film that took the franchise into much darker territory. However, he eventually re-worked the premise into a standalone adventure. The movie stars Sofia Boutella as Kora, a young woman living on a colonized planet in deep space. When her world is threatened by the armies of a tyrant named Balisarius (Ed Skrein), she travels across the stars to find warriors who can help her people take a stand. In his post, Snyder thanked the film’s cast and crew for all their hard work during the shoot. He also shared early footage of what looks like Bae Doona’s character, which you can view here.

“Thank you to everyone who worked on shooting Rebel Moon,” wrote Snyder. “I am humbled by your artistry, dedication, your incredible hard work and your friendship. Without you, there simply would be no movie. So again, I thank you! That’s a wrap on principle [sic] photography!!!!”

Rebel Moon officially began production in April. On the first day of filming, Snyder also shared a trio of images from the set, including a shot of Djimon Hounsou as General Titus (pictured above). The movie’s cast also includes Charlie Hunnam, Ray Fisher, Jena Malone, Corey Stoll, Carey Elwes, and Anthony Hopkins as the voice of a robot named Jimmy. Snyder penned the script with his Army of the Dead co-writer Shay Hatten and his 300 collaborator Kurt Johnstad. A sequel is currently in development as well.

Netflix still hasn’t announced a release date for Rebel Moon.

Are you excited to see more from the film? Let us know in the comment section below!

