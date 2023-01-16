Marvel Reveals William Jackson Harper’s Ant-Man 3 Character

Early trailers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania haven given fans plenty of exciting looks at the franchise’s new supporting characters. However, one actor who still hasn’t made an appearance in any of the sequel’s marketing is William Jackson Harper, whose role in the film has largely been kept under wraps…until now. Marvel (via Empire) has just pulled back the curtain on Harper’s character, while offering new hints about his connection to Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang.

Harper was a fairly late addition to the Ant-Man 3 call sheet. In fact, his casting wasn’t even announced until last October, nearly a year after the film wrapped principal photography. Almost immediately, his involvement sent the rumor mill into overdrive. One of the more popular fan theories suggested Harper would appear as Reed Richards in the primary MCU timeline before showing up in Marvel’s Fantastic Four reboot in Phase 6. But instead, Harper is playing Quaz, a telepathic freedom fighter in the Quantum Realm.

The name of Harper’s character will undoubtedly lead fans to speculate if “Quaz” is short for Quasar, a mantle that’s been assumed by a number of different heroes in Marvel’s comic book universe since 1979. Unfortunately, fans will just have to wait and see if he dons his own set of Quantum Bands in the film. For now, all we know is that Quaz has teamed up with additional Quantum Realm freedom fighters (including Katy M. O’Brian’s Jentorra) by the time Scott and the rest of the Ant-Man family arrive on their doorstep. Presumably, he will also play a major role in Scott’s impending fight against Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on February 17.

Do you have any other theories about William Jackson Harper’s character? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Kang the Conqueror: Only Myself Left to Conquer

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.