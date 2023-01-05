Hugh Jackman Addresses Bryan Singer’s Behavior on X-Men Set

2000’s X-Men marked a major turning point in comic book movies. It was the first successful superhero team film, and spawned Marvel’s biggest cinematic franchise up until that point. Then-unknown Hugh Jackman became a star in the lead role of Wolverine, which he continued in multiple sequels and spinoffs, including the upcoming Deadpool 3. But in the years since, director Bryan Singer has significantly fallen from grace. Allegations of sexual misconduct and difficult behavior, as well as unexplained leaves of absence from his sets, have made him persona non grata in the industry, yet his impact on comic book movies cannot be denied.

In a new interview with The Guardian, Hugh Jackman responds to questions about how Singer was back on that first set. “This was my first movie in America, you gotta understand; it was all so new to me,” he says. “I think it’s fair to say that…There are some stories, you know…I think there are some ways of being on set that would not happen now. And I think that things have changed for the better. There’s way less tolerance for disrespectful, marginalizing, bullying, any oppressive behavior. There’s zero tolerance for it now and people will speak out, and I think that’s great.”

As to whether Singer’s reputation has affected the legacy of those movies, Jackman says, “There’s a lot of things at stake there. X-Men was the turning point, I believe, in terms of comic-book movies and I think there’s a lot to be proud of. And there’s certainly questions to be asked and I think they should be asked. But I guess I don’t know how to elegantly answer that. I think it’s complex and ultimately I look back with pride at what we’ve achieved and what momentum that started.”

Jackman will film Deadpool 3 this year, for a November 8, 2024 release date.

