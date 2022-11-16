Cailee Spaeny in Talks To Star in Fede Alvarez’s Alien Movie

Earlier this year, 20th Century Studios officially greenlit a new Alien installment from director Fede Alvarez, who is also writing the script for the film. And after months of radio silence, the movie seems to have lined up its first cast member. Deadline is reporting that Cailee Spaeny is currently in talks to play the lead role.

Spaeny made her big-screen debut in Pacific Rim: Uprising in 2016 and has since gone on to book starring roles in The Craft: Legacy and How It Ends. On the small screen, she has also appeared in Hulu’s Devs and HBO’s Mare of Easttown. Next up, Spaeny will play the title character in Priscilla, another Elvis Presley biopic told from the perspective of the singer’s wife.

Alvarez is best known for helming 2013’s Evil Dead reboot and Don’t Breathe. He pitched his take on Alien to the original movie’s director, Ridley Scott, several years ago. Scott was reportedly so impressed by what he heard that he kept Alvarez’s ideas in the back of his mind. Regardless, it wasn’t until late last year that Scott gave Alvarez a call to finally discuss making the film a reality. According to this latest development, Alvarez recently turned in a new draft of his screenplay.

Scott is producing the as-yet-untitled movie through his Scott Free banner. Alvarez’s film will be the first new Alien entry to bow since Scott’s own Alien: Covenent hit theaters in 2017. As far as we know, the new film is still being developed as a Hulu exclusive, following in the footsteps of the Predator franchise in Prey. Meanwhile, Noah Hawley is still working on his Alien TV series for FX, which will begin production next year.

20th Century hasn’t announced a release date for Alvarez’s Alien film. But the producers are hoping to start shooting in early 2023. That makes a 2024 premiere sound like the safest bet.

Are you happy to hear that Alvarez’s movie is finally picking up steam? Do you have any theories about Spaeny’s character? Let us know in the comment section below!

