John Krasinski Isn’t Sure About His Fantastic Four Return

When John Krasinski showed up as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness earlier this year, fans rejoiced at seeing their top pick to play Mr. Fantastic finally appear on the big screen. This also led many viewers to believe that Krasinski would reprise his role in Marvel’s highly-anticipated Fantastic Four reboot. However, his return isn’t a sure thing. While speaking with The Wrap, Krasinski claimed that Marvel still hasn’t reached out about a long-term commitment to the MCU.

Krasinski is currently promoting the latest season of his Amazon series, Jack Ryan, which airs later this month. And it turns out that he filmed his Multiverse of Madness cameo shortly after the new episodes wrapped production. Unfortunately, this may have been his final say with the Fantastic Four’s fearless leader.

“There aren’t any discussions at all, the only discussion I had was actually in the second-to-last week of Jack Ryan,” said Krasinski. “Kevin Feige called and said would you ever fly to L.A. and play in our sandbox for a day? I was honored to do it. I flew right from Budapest when we wrapped and went right to the Doctor Strange set. I’m a big fan of all those characters and that world, so to get to play in that sandbox for one day was a real thrill.”

To be fair, Krasinski was only playing a variant of Reed Richards, which allowed his character to get brutally torn apart by Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch during the film’s much-talked-about Illuminati scene. Regardless, even if this does mark the end of his MCU journey, it sounds as though Krasinski had a good time on the set.

“It’s totally insane,” added Krasinski. “To be in a room with all those people, and again to be a part of that narrative is crazy. But yeah, being turned into spaghetti wasn’t my end goal in life as far as how it goes in the Marvel universe, but you know what, it was fun nonetheless.”

Matt Shakman is directing the Fantastic Four reboot, which recently gained Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer as screenwriters. Marvel will release the movie on February 14, 2025.

