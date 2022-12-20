James Mangold Explains Why Indiana Jones 5 Will Be Set in 1969

Harrison Ford will grab his hat once again for another globe-trotting adventure in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Unlike the first three films set in the 1930s and the fourth film set in the 1950s, the majority of Indiana Jones 5 will occur in 1969. James Mangold, the co-writer and director of the film, recently told EW how 1969 provides a sense of moral ambiguity for Indiana as he tries to adjust to a changing world.

“I mean, 1969 is the beginning of now, really, in terms of technology and the space race. So, you have Cold Wars, nuclear power, intrigue, the lack of clear good guys and bad guys, said Mangold. “In the same way, you have to be really considerate about how you try and transpose a fairly simplistic kind of black-hat, white-hat sensibility into a period that is more complicated. We try to exploit that by jumping forward into 1969 to a hero who is used to a black and white world, [but finds himself] in a world that has gone gray.”

According to Ford, The Dial of Destiny will be his last go-round as the iconic archaeologist. As Ford ages, so too does his character as Dr. Jones could be facing his final mission. The fact that this is Indy’s swan song interests Mangold, since he dealt with similar themes with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in Logan.

“I’m always interested in this idea of a hero at sunset,” said Mangold. “What does the hero do when the world no longer has a place for him? I find it really interesting to try to look at classical heroes through the prism of our jaundiced contemporary attitudes.” Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will hit theaters on June 30, 2023. Are you excited to see Ford back for one last ride as Indiana Jones? Leave your thoughts in the comment section below!