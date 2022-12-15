The Return of Swamp Thing to Get Deluxe 4K UHD in February

Long before the current slate of DC films, and even before Tim Burton’s Batman, Swamp Thing got not one, but two movies. The first, by Wes Craven, in 1982, was the director’s attempt to prove he could pull off a mainstream action film, though the rubber suit proved inherently campy. The second, Jim Wynorski’s The Return of Swamp Thing, played things even campier, with Swamp Thing romancing Heather Locklear. Both starred Louis Jourdan as the villain Arcane, and stuntman Dick Durock as Swamp Thing. Now, like so many other cult films, The Return of Swamp Thing will get the deluxe 35th anniversary treatment from Lightyear Entertainment, with an extras-loaded 4K disc set.

On the heels of Alan Moore’s successful comics reboot of the character, The Return of Swamp Thing looked to cash in on that and the renewed hype for comics in general surrounding Bat-mania. Opening one month before Batman, the movie got some notice in fandom circles, until viewers realized that, unlike the far more serious and scary comics of the time, it played the material mostly for laughs. Three and a half decades on, they may find it easier to appreciate for what it is than hate it for what it isn’t. Durock would continue to play the character in a subsequent TV series that took a much darker tone.

The new features for the 4K include “a Reflections on Swamp Thing 35 Years Later interview with producer Michael E. Uslan and the RiffTrax music video for ‘Your Ever-Lovin’ Swamp Thing’ by The RiffTones.”

In addition, previous Blu-ray features will be ported over, including:

Audio commentary from director Jim Wynorski, composer Chuck Cirino and editor Leslie Rosenthal (2018)

Audio commentary from director Jim Wynorski (2003)

Interviews with director Jim Wynorski, editor Leslie Rosenthal, composer Chuck Cirino, and Lightyear Entertainment executive Arnie Holland

Original Theatrical Trailer

6 Promotional TV Clips

2 TV Spots

2 Greenpeace Public Service Announcements

1989 Promo Reel

Photo Gallery (accompanied by Chuck Cirino’s film score)

Expect to see it on sale from February 7th. Have you seen it yet? And if so, what did you think? Let us all know in comments!

Recommended Reading: Saga of the Swamp Thing Book 1

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.